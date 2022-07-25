Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 30,421 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 675,781 shares.The stock last traded at $123.17 and had previously closed at $124.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FNV has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays cut Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James set a $190.00 target price on Franco-Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.78 and a 200-day moving average of $144.35. The stock has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.67.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $338.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.27 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 55.96% and a return on equity of 11.55%. Franco-Nevada’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franco-Nevada

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.