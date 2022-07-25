Freedom Day Solutions LLC Reduces Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC decreased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,212 shares during the period. McCormick & Company, Incorporated accounts for 1.3% of Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $3,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MKC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,370,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,945,000 after purchasing an additional 915,428 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 18,910,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,984,000 after purchasing an additional 197,289 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,765,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,848,000 after purchasing an additional 481,027 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,728,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,636,000 after purchasing an additional 113,236 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,713,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $893,375.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Shares of MKC opened at $84.11 on Monday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $77.85 and a twelve month high of $107.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.17). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 58.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MKC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Argus cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

