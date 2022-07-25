freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $26.00

Shares of freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.00 and last traded at $26.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FRTAF. Barclays lifted their price objective on freenet from €27.00 ($27.55) to €27.50 ($28.06) in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group cut freenet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on freenet from €30.00 ($30.61) to €32.00 ($32.65) in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised freenet from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on freenet to €27.50 ($28.06) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Get freenet alerts:

freenet Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.38.

About freenet

freenet ( OTCMKTS:FRTAF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. freenet had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $692.10 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that freenet AG will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.