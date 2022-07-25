fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.32.

Several research firms have recently commented on FUBO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered fuboTV from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Stephens began coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital lowered fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $4.25 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on fuboTV from $20.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on fuboTV from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

In related news, CEO David Gandler acquired 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $137,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,322,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,240.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Signify Wealth bought a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FUBO opened at $2.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $473.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 3.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.11. fuboTV has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $35.10.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $242.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.42 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 59.50% and a negative return on equity of 64.61%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that fuboTV will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

