GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Down 4.2% After Analyst Downgrade

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.2% during trading on Monday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $7.50. Wedbush currently has an underperform rating on the stock. GameStop traded as low as $34.10 and last traded at $34.27. Approximately 79,725 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 16,033,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in GameStop during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in GameStop by 1,052.6% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in GameStop by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 323.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.25% of the company’s stock.

Get GameStop alerts:

GameStop Stock Down 4.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.79. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.52 and a beta of -0.81.

About GameStop

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.16). GameStop had a negative return on equity of 27.61% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.