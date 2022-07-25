GCN Coin (GCN) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.00

GCN Coin (GCN) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. During the last week, GCN Coin has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. One GCN Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GCN Coin has a market cap of $30,871.35 and $2.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000293 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00023990 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.42 or 0.00253549 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000911 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000932 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC.

GCN Coin Profile

GCN Coin (CRYPTO:GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com. The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone. The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin.

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

