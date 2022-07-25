General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by TFC Financial Management

TFC Financial Management decreased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in General Electric were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 325.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:GE opened at $68.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.42 and its 200-day moving average is $83.90. General Electric has a 52-week low of $59.93 and a 52-week high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -6.99%.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In other news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at $135,435,455.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,435,455.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.65 per share, with a total value of $93,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,966.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $86.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.43.

General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

