Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento (NASDAQ:GET) vs. Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) Critical Survey

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS – Get Rating) and Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento (NASDAQ:GET – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Digital Media Solutions and Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Digital Media Solutions alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digital Media Solutions 0 1 2 0 2.67 Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento 0 0 0 0 N/A

Digital Media Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $9.75, indicating a potential upside of 606.52%. Given Digital Media Solutions’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Digital Media Solutions is more favorable than Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

2.3% of Digital Media Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 86.4% of Digital Media Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Digital Media Solutions and Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Media Solutions $427.93 million 0.20 $2.20 million ($0.04) -34.50 Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento $528.82 million N/A $88.24 million N/A N/A

Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento has higher revenue and earnings than Digital Media Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Digital Media Solutions and Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Media Solutions -0.28% -3.09% -2.30% Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento beats Digital Media Solutions on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digital Media Solutions

(Get Rating)

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. operates as a digital performance marketing company that offers a software delivery platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The company operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, e-commerce, education, insurance, home services, brand performance, automotive, gig, health and wellness, and career placements. It also provides managed services that help clients to access and control the advertising expenses; and marketing automation software as a service to clients. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

About Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento

(Get Rating)

Getnet Adquirência e Serviços Para Meios de Pagamento S.A. operates in the acquiring and services market for means of payment regulated by the Council National Monetary Council and the Central Bank of Brazil. The company engages in the provision of accreditation services for retailer and service providers establishments to accept credit and debit cards; capturing, transmission, and processing of data and information; and installation, uninstallation, monitoring, supply, maintenance, and leasing of equipment used in transaction capture networks, such as point-of-sales devices, as well as acts as a distributor of telecommunication operators for the commercialization of telephony and data recharge digital credits. It is also involved in the management of payments and receipts made to establishments accredited to its network; development and selling or licensing of software; selling or distributing products and services from entities that provide registry information; provision of technical, commercial, and logistic infrastructure services for the business related to the receipt of bills from dealers, banks, and other collection documents; and issuing electronic currency. The company was formerly known as Farthi Empreendimentos e Participações S.A. and changed its name to Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento S.A. in August 2014. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil. Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento S.A. is a subsidiary of PagoNxt Merchant Solutions, S.L.

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Media Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Media Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.