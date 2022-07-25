Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 113.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,577 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 0.7% of Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $10,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 230.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,573,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $630,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775,878 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,456,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 175.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 364,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,180,000 after purchasing an additional 847,727 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,402,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,751,506,000 after buying an additional 712,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,285,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $511,288,000 after buying an additional 669,791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $301.42. 627,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,530,813. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $408.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $292.35 and a 200-day moving average of $326.46.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.527 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

