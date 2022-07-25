Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned 0.33% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $5,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDYV. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $57,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

MDYV stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.23. 1,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,417. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.65. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.64 and a fifty-two week high of $73.22.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

