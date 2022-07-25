Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $4.30 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 4.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,439,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $514,296,000 after purchasing an additional 67,665 shares during the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth $482,000. NBW Capital LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 4.5% during the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 10,848 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management lifted its stake in Mastercard by 5.5% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,907 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 4.9% during the first quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Mastercard stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $343.66. The stock had a trading volume of 14,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,955,448. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $303.65 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $333.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.76. The stock has a market cap of $334.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total value of $35,411,079.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,629,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,511,671,107.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total value of $35,411,079.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,629,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,511,671,107.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,982 shares of company stock worth $107,912,260 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MA. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $415.95.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

