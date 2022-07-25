Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Purchases 14,086 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,086 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $15,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 630,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,100,000 after acquiring an additional 47,866 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 244,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,751,000 after buying an additional 15,424 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 291,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,996,000 after buying an additional 11,665 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 243.0% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 156,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,902,000 after buying an additional 8,286 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GSLC traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.45. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,804. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.55. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $72.19 and a 12-month high of $95.90.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.