Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,554 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 589.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $5.31 on Monday, hitting $177.16. The stock had a trading volume of 32,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,571,792. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.55 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,867,544.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,867,544.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.46, for a total value of $417,358.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,037,577,837.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,503 shares of company stock worth $12,856,062. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Salesforce from $295.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Salesforce to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Salesforce from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.51.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

