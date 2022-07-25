Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 2,458 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,544 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,458 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ford Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.1% during the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,026 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,468 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ COST traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $529.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,736,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $234.62 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $475.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $513.59. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.17. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $525.00 to $579.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective (up previously from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.72.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.