GoHelpFund (HELP) Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges

GoHelpFund (HELP) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. One GoHelpFund coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. GoHelpFund has a market cap of $5,264.37 and approximately $5,535.00 worth of GoHelpFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GoHelpFund has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004613 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00017683 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031797 BTC.

GoHelpFund Coin Profile

GoHelpFund’s total supply is 23,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,147,167 coins. The Reddit community for GoHelpFund is /r/gohelpfund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoHelpFund’s official Twitter account is @GoHelpFund_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. GoHelpFund’s official website is gohelpfund.com. GoHelpFund’s official message board is blog.gohelpfund.com.

Buying and Selling GoHelpFund

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoHelpFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoHelpFund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoHelpFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

