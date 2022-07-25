GoHelpFund (HELP) Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges

GoHelpFund (HELP) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. One GoHelpFund coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. GoHelpFund has a market cap of $5,264.37 and approximately $5,535.00 worth of GoHelpFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GoHelpFund has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004613 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001571 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002168 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00017683 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001910 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031797 BTC.
GoHelpFund Coin Profile
GoHelpFund’s total supply is 23,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,147,167 coins. The Reddit community for GoHelpFund is /r/gohelpfund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoHelpFund’s official Twitter account is @GoHelpFund_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. GoHelpFund’s official website is gohelpfund.com. GoHelpFund’s official message board is blog.gohelpfund.com.
Buying and Selling GoHelpFund
