Golden Arrow Resources (CVE:GRG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.13

Golden Arrow Resources Co. (CVE:GRG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 7724 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Golden Arrow Resources Stock Up 3.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 30.00 and a quick ratio of 29.81. The stock has a market cap of C$15.55 million and a PE ratio of -2.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.16.

Insider Transactions at Golden Arrow Resources

In other Golden Arrow Resources news, Director Joe Nicola Grosso purchased 499,500 shares of Golden Arrow Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.17 per share, with a total value of C$82,417.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,885,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,466,145.95. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,080,500 shares of company stock valued at $176,571.

About Golden Arrow Resources

Golden Arrow Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, development, and advancing of precious and base metal projects in South America. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Flecha de Oro project, Caballos Copper-Gold project, Don Bosco Copper-Gold project, Mogote Copper-Gold project, Frontera District – Potrerillos Gold-Silver project, and Yanso project located in Argentina.

