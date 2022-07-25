Governor DAO Market Capitalization Achieves $556,620.02 (GDAO)

Governor DAO (GDAO) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. During the last seven days, Governor DAO has traded 44.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Governor DAO has a total market cap of $556,620.02 and approximately $33,106.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Governor DAO coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000866 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004524 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001570 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002229 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00017001 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001879 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00031832 BTC.
Governor DAO Profile
Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,908,596 coins. Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Governor DAO is governordao.org.
