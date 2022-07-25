Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.93

Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.93 and last traded at $8.93, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Grafton Group from GBX 1,430 ($17.23) to GBX 1,300 ($15.66) in a report on Friday, June 10th.

Grafton Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average of $12.74.

About Grafton Group

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

