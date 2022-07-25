Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) Holdings Lifted by ETF Store Inc.

ETF Store Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 275,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,270 shares during the period. Graniteshares Gold Trust makes up 4.1% of ETF Store Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. ETF Store Inc. owned about 0.50% of Graniteshares Gold Trust worth $5,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 22,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth $1,853,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust stock opened at $17.08 on Monday. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $20.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.47.

