Grin Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.83 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 24th. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0695 or 0.00000318 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a market capitalization of $6.83 million and approximately $69,275.00 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,824.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,513.85 or 0.06936539 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000297 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00023514 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.12 or 0.00257166 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00112820 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $145.49 or 0.00666658 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.36 or 0.00583581 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00005830 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org. Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

