Haleon (NYSE:HLN) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HLN. Barclays started coverage on Haleon in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Haleon in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Haleon in a research note on Monday. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Haleon in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Haleon in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.
Haleon Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE HLN opened at $7.41 on Monday. Haleon has a fifty-two week low of $7.18 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50.
About Haleon
Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Haleon (HLN)
- Big Lots Stock is a Value Play at These Levels
- How to Find and Determine Which Stocks Are Worth Holding Through a Bear Market
- Trip Advisor Stock Might Be Ready for a Ride
- Snowflake Stock May Have Stopped Falling
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.