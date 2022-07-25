Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HLN. Barclays began coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Haleon Price Performance

Shares of Haleon stock opened at $7.40 on Monday. Haleon has a 12-month low of $7.18 and a 12-month high of $8.50.

About Haleon

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

