Halma (LON:HLMA) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,260

Halma (LON:HLMA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,980 ($35.62) to GBX 2,260 ($27.02) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

HLMA has been the topic of several other reports. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on Halma from GBX 2,750 ($32.88) to GBX 2,100 ($25.10) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Halma from GBX 2,415 ($28.87) to GBX 2,435 ($29.11) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,388.20 ($28.55).

LON:HLMA opened at GBX 2,282 ($27.28) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,102.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,339.97. The company has a market cap of £8.66 billion and a PE ratio of 3,565.63. Halma has a 52 week low of GBX 1,855.30 ($22.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,270 ($39.09).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a GBX 11.53 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This is a boost from Halma’s previous dividend of $7.35. Halma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.33%.

In other news, insider Tony Rice acquired 3,061 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,922 ($22.98) per share, for a total transaction of £58,832.42 ($70,331.64). Also, insider Andrew Williams sold 19,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,010 ($24.03), for a total value of £388,633.50 ($464,594.74).

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

