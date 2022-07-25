HC Wainwright Cuts Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Price Target to $2.50

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMBGet Rating) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ASMB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Assembly Biosciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.90.

Assembly Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASMB opened at $2.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average is $1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $107.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.74. Assembly Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $3.94.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMBGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Assembly Biosciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASMB. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 15,633.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 14,695 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 30.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 299.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 23,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. 52.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Vebicorvir, which as completed Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with chronic HBV infection.

