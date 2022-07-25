HC Wainwright Cuts Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Price Target to $2.50

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ASMB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Assembly Biosciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.90.

Assembly Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASMB opened at $2.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average is $1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $107.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.74. Assembly Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $3.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences ( NASDAQ:ASMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASMB. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 15,633.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 14,695 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 30.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 299.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 23,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. 52.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Vebicorvir, which as completed Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with chronic HBV infection.

