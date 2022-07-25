HC Wainwright Trims Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Target Price to $1.75

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL – Get Rating) (TSE:GPR) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $4.25 to $1.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 93.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Great Panther Mining Stock Down 17.6 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GPL traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.91. The stock had a trading volume of 8,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,945,571. The company has a market capitalization of $406.73 million, a P/E ratio of -22.68 and a beta of 1.73. Great Panther Mining has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL – Get Rating) (TSE:GPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). Great Panther Mining had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $33.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that Great Panther Mining will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Great Panther Mining

About Great Panther Mining

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 152,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 60,995 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 140,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 62,000 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Panther Mining in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Panther Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Great Panther Mining by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,739,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 403,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru.

See Also

