HC Wainwright Trims Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Target Price to $1.75

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL – Get Rating) (TSE:GPR) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $4.25 to $1.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 93.16% from the stock’s previous close.
Great Panther Mining Stock Down 17.6 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GPL traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.91. The stock had a trading volume of 8,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,945,571. The company has a market capitalization of $406.73 million, a P/E ratio of -22.68 and a beta of 1.73. Great Panther Mining has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04.
Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL – Get Rating) (TSE:GPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). Great Panther Mining had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $33.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that Great Panther Mining will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Great Panther Mining
About Great Panther Mining
Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Great Panther Mining (GPL)
- Alcoa Is Well-Positioned For 2022 and 2023
- Why Amazon and Alphabet are Post-Split Buys
- Big Lots Stock is a Value Play at These Levels
- Schlumberger: Another Reason To Bet On An Oil-Services Rebound
- How to Find and Determine Which Stocks Are Worth Holding Through a Bear Market
Receive News & Ratings for Great Panther Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Panther Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.