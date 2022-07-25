HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) PT Raised to $230.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Stephens to $230.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.44% from the company’s previous close.

HCA has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com cut HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $273.00 to $271.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.55.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA stock traded down $2.80 on Monday, hitting $199.23. 55,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,881,549. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $164.47 and a one year high of $279.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $188.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.83.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.43. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 833.68% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 500 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.38, for a total value of $107,690.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,516.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 500 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.38, for a total transaction of $107,690.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,516.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thomas F. Frist, Jr. purchased 89,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $211.93 per share, for a total transaction of $18,882,963.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 478,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,504,933.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 91,370 shares of company stock worth $19,373,375. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,833.3% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.