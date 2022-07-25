Head to Head Survey: Visa (NYSE:V) and Spindle (OTCMKTS:SPDL)

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) and Spindle (OTCMKTS:SPDL – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.8% of Visa shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Visa shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of Spindle shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Visa and Spindle’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Visa $24.11 billion 16.86 $12.31 billion $6.36 33.60 Spindle N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Visa has higher revenue and earnings than Spindle.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Visa and Spindle, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Visa 0 4 19 0 2.83 Spindle 0 0 0 0 N/A

Visa presently has a consensus target price of $262.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.60%. Given Visa’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Visa is more favorable than Spindle.

Profitability

This table compares Visa and Spindle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Visa 51.10% 42.89% 17.63% Spindle N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Visa beats Spindle on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Visa

Visa Inc. operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. In addition, the company offers card products, platforms, and value-added services. It provides its services under the Visa, Visa Electron, Interlink, VPAY, and PLUS brands. Visa Inc. has a strategic agreement with Ooredoo to provide an enhanced payment experience for Visa cardholders and Ooredoo customers in Qatar. Visa Inc. was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Spindle

Spindle, Inc. provides payment-processing services to merchants using its Catalyst Gateway. It also acts as an agent, independent contractor, or referral partner to broker merchants that it secures to other merchant processors for ongoing fees based on processing volume. The company serves small and medium-sized businesses. The company is based in Marco Island, Florida.

