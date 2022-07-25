HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.
HealthStream Price Performance
HSTM stock opened at $23.56 on Thursday. HealthStream has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $31.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.27. The firm has a market cap of $716.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.19, a PEG ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.39.
HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. HealthStream had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $65.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that HealthStream will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About HealthStream
HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.
