HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

HSTM stock opened at $23.56 on Thursday. HealthStream has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $31.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.27. The firm has a market cap of $716.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.19, a PEG ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.39.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. HealthStream had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $65.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that HealthStream will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSTM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,751,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,804,000 after purchasing an additional 13,515 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of HealthStream by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,467,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,226,000 after acquiring an additional 41,720 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of HealthStream by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 822,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,673,000 after buying an additional 32,851 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HealthStream by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 648,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,908,000 after buying an additional 109,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in HealthStream by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 621,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,377,000 after purchasing an additional 10,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

