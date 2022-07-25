HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €60.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($60.61) price target on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HFG. Barclays set a €70.00 ($70.71) target price on HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($84.85) price target on HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €27.00 ($27.27) price target on HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €70.00 ($70.71) price target on HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($37.37) price target on HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

HelloFresh Price Performance

HFG opened at €26.67 ($26.94) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €32.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is €40.74. HelloFresh has a 1 year low of €27.02 ($27.29) and a 1 year high of €97.50 ($98.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion and a PE ratio of 27.49.

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

