HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Lowered to “Hold” at Cheuvreux

Cheuvreux cut shares of HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HLFFF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of HelloFresh from €89.00 ($89.90) to €70.00 ($70.71) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of HelloFresh from €90.00 ($90.91) to €70.00 ($70.71) in a research report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of HelloFresh from €47.00 ($47.47) to €37.00 ($37.37) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of HelloFresh from €78.00 ($78.79) to €46.00 ($46.46) in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HelloFresh currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.20.

HelloFresh Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HLFFF opened at $26.88 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.98 and its 200-day moving average is $44.69. HelloFresh has a twelve month low of $26.20 and a twelve month high of $114.91.

HelloFresh Company Profile

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

