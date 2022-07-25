Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.00-$1.24 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.59 billion.

Hexcel Stock Up 0.5 %

HXL stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.38. The company had a trading volume of 623,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.34 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.95. Hexcel has a fifty-two week low of $46.77 and a fifty-two week high of $64.16.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Hexcel had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $390.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.18%.

HXL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Hexcel from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Hexcel from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hexcel currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hexcel

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel during the first quarter worth $214,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel in the first quarter worth $233,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel in the first quarter worth $373,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 12.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 17.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. 97.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

