HGK Asset Management Inc. Has $5.15 Million Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

HGK Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,040 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum accounts for about 1.6% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $5,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $989,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 138.5% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on MPC. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.27.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 0.9 %

In related news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total value of $12,960,034.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,123,671.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MPC opened at $85.65 on Monday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.64 and a fifty-two week high of $114.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $46.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.18 and a 200-day moving average of $85.13.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.37. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.77%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.