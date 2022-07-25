HGK Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,399 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.6% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $2,492,430,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 350,404,388 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $22,205,126,000 after purchasing an additional 11,804,677 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,253,771 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,473,591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349,689 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,125,154 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,794,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,406,104 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $532,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936,764 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.23.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $44.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $184.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.82 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $202,524.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 286,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,393,809.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

