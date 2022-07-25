HoDooi Price Tops $0.0436 on Top Exchanges (HOD)

HoDooi (HOD) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 25th. In the last seven days, HoDooi has traded flat against the US dollar. HoDooi has a total market capitalization of $8.83 million and $1.02 million worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HoDooi coin can currently be bought for $0.0436 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004557 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00017321 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00032355 BTC.

HoDooi Coin Profile

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom.

Buying and Selling HoDooi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoDooi directly using US dollars.

