Hoge Finance (HOGE) Trading 7.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Hoge Finance (HOGE) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. Hoge Finance has a total market capitalization of $13.29 million and $26,961.00 worth of Hoge Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hoge Finance has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hoge Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004748 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,031.01 or 0.99927305 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006718 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004745 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003619 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
Hoge Finance Coin Profile
Hoge Finance (HOGE) is a coin. It launched on February 7th, 2021. Hoge Finance’s total supply is 402,276,464,812 coins. Hoge Finance’s official Twitter account is @hogefinance.
Buying and Selling Hoge Finance
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoge Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hoge Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hoge Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Hoge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hoge Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.