Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Sells 10,000 Shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Omeros worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Omeros by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 324,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 170,860 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Omeros by 1,254.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 146,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 135,228 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Omeros during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Omeros during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in Omeros by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 36,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 14,770 shares during the last quarter. 48.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omeros alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OMER. StockNews.com downgraded Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America lowered Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.20.

Omeros Stock Performance

Shares of OMER opened at $3.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $246.53 million, a P/E ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.73. Omeros Co. has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $16.57. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.68.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.18. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omeros Co. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Omeros

(Get Rating)

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, cancers related to dysfunction of the immune system, and addictive and compulsive disorders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.