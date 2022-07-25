Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:HFBL)

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, July 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ HFBL opened at $19.30 on Monday. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a 12 month low of $17.62 and a 12 month high of $23.55. The stock has a market cap of $65.45 million, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 22.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 million for the quarter.

About Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. The company accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

