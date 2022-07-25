Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 20,471 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $9,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ:HON opened at $181.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $183.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.64. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.35 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The firm has a market cap of $123.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays cut their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Cowen set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.43.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

