Hoo Token (HOO) Trading 26.5% Lower Over Last Week

Hoo Token (HOO) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 25th. In the last seven days, Hoo Token has traded 26.5% lower against the US dollar. Hoo Token has a market capitalization of $35.20 million and approximately $3.09 million worth of Hoo Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hoo Token coin can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00001952 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004572 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001579 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00017340 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001891 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00032182 BTC.
About Hoo Token
Hoo Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,430,424 coins. Hoo Token’s official Twitter account is @Hoo_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hoo Token’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5191937. Hoo Token’s official website is hoo.com.
Buying and Selling Hoo Token
Receive News & Updates for Hoo Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hoo Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.