Horizon Protocol (HZN) Trading 1.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Horizon Protocol (HZN) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. Horizon Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and $60,469.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004752 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00017667 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00031732 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Coin Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 172,213,926 coins and its circulating supply is 51,778,706 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol.

Buying and Selling Horizon Protocol

