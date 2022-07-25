Hourglass Capital LLC Acquires 4,005 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Hourglass Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,405 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 1.7% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.96.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $132.28. 37,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,514,635. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.82 and a 200 day moving average of $138.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

