Hourglass Capital LLC Acquires 4,900 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Hourglass Capital LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 149,820 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan makes up about 2.3% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $7,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 32,280 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 424,303 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $17,707,000 after acquiring an additional 62,696 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $556,000. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $321,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273,856. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FCX shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.20.

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded up $0.60 on Monday, hitting $28.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,936,391. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $51.99. The company has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.31). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.12%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

