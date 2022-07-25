Hourglass Capital LLC Has $2.09 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Hourglass Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,648 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 9,012 shares during the quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $153.01. The stock had a trading volume of 129,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,774,278. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $171.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $118.22 and a 52-week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.92.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More

