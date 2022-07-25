Hourglass Capital LLC Has $5.55 Million Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 293,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan comprises approximately 1.7% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $5,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 35,985 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 380,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,031,000 after purchasing an additional 31,224 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $189,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 50,765 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 14,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 22,985 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 1.9 %

Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.98. The stock had a trading volume of 201,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,406,443. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The company has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $28,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

