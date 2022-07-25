Hourglass Capital LLC Increases Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Hourglass Capital LLC raised its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,450 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,460 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of 3M by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 4,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $134.60. The stock had a trading volume of 30,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,171,178. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $125.60 and a fifty-two week high of $202.77. The firm has a market cap of $76.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.53.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.02%.

Insider Activity at 3M

In related news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other 3M news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $164.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.85.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

