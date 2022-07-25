Hourglass Capital LLC Increases Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Hourglass Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 195.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,250 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,772,396 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,484,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739,938 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,975,441 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,387,115,000 after buying an additional 1,749,513 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $780,129,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,429,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $341,236,000 after buying an additional 4,377,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,237,338 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $295,710,000 after buying an additional 938,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.88. 931,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,494,242. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The stock has a market cap of $51.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.51, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.66.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $214,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,947,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,792,839.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ford Motor news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $214,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,792,839.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on F. Nomura upgraded Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ford Motor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.91.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

