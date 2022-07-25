Hourglass Capital LLC Raises Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Hourglass Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Federated Hermes accounts for about 2.0% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Hourglass Capital LLC owned about 0.21% of Federated Hermes worth $6,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Federated Hermes by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federated Hermes

In other Federated Hermes news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $32,800.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 342,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,558,299.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Federated Hermes news, VP John B. Fisher sold 33,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $1,122,614.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 538,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,134,475.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $32,800.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 342,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,558,299.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,945 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,998. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Federated Hermes Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:FHI traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.69. The stock had a trading volume of 6,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,606. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $39.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.52 and a 200 day moving average of $32.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.07). Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 19.60%. The firm had revenue of $324.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FHI shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Federated Hermes from $28.50 to $25.50 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Federated Hermes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

About Federated Hermes

(Get Rating)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Recommended Stories

