Hourglass Capital LLC Sells 260 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Hourglass Capital LLC lessened its stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,405 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Eagle Materials worth $3,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eagle Materials

In related news, EVP James H. Graass sold 9,092 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $1,136,681.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,511,651.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James H. Graass sold 9,092 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $1,136,681.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,511,651.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 1,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $201,354.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,922.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,776 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,229 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eagle Materials Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXP. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Eagle Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.09.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock traded up $0.55 on Monday, reaching $122.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,728. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.34 and a 52-week high of $169.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.58.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Further Reading

