Hourglass Capital LLC Takes $356,000 Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Hourglass Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Coterra Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.07.

Coterra Energy Trading Up 3.8 %

CTRA traded up $1.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.76. 110,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,594,119. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.57. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.28 and a fifty-two week high of $36.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of -0.03.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 24.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 27.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $1,591,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 291,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,269,277.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $1,591,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 291,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,269,277.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $1,286,339.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 351,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,444,348.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,327 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,039 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

