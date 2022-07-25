HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Precision Wealth Strategies LLC

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,390 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 9,652 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 31,286 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of HP by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,666 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of HP by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,619 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $822,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $179,595.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,175.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,719 shares of company stock worth $1,844,410 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HPQ traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.47. 39,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,502,050. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.21. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.99%.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.69.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

